 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

June 18: Dodgers 7, Guardians 1

Mookie Betts was scratched for a second straight game with rib soreness

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Ryan Walton
/ new

Julio Urías pitched six strong innings and the Dodgers offense came alive to beat the Guardians on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 16, 2022, 2:02pm PDT