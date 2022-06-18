June 18: Dodgers 7, Guardians 1

Julio Urías pitched six strong innings and the Dodgers offense came alive to beat the Guardians on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 16, 2022, 2:02pm PDT
-
June 18
Dodgers turn up the volume to generate offense
The Dodgers found offense from up and down the lineup, breaking out of a funk to beat the Guardians on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 18
Dodgers vs. Guardians Game II chat
The Dodgers and Guardians battle in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
June 18
Sandy Koufax statue unveiling highlights the connection of generations of Dodgers greats
A statue of Sandy Koufax was unveiled Saturday at Dodger Stadium, highlighting the connection between great Dodgers past and present and baseball’s ever-present connection with its past.
-
June 16
Guardians visit LA for first time since 2014
The Dodgers host the Guardians at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014, with a three-game weekend interleague series in Los Angeles beginning Friday night.