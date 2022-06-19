Andrew Heaney activated from the injured list after missing two months

The Dodgers activated Andrew Heaney off the injured list to start Sunday’s series finale against the Guardians at Dodger Stadium, the first major league start in two months for the left-hander.

Heaney has been sidelined with left shoulder soreness, missing 53 games while on the injured list. He made the first two of three minor league rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, his hometown, and finished things up nearby on Tuesday with Double-A Tulsa. In three rehab starts, Heaney struck out 19 and walked one, allowing just one run on six hits in 12⅓ innings.

He threw 77 pitches in five scoreless innings on Tuesday, and will be pitching Sunday on four days rest.

The Dodgers signed Heaney to a one-year, $8.5-million contract in November, the left-hander looking to rebound after a 5.83 ERA last year with the Angels and Yankees. In his first two starts this season, Heaney was terrific, allowing only one unearned run in 10⅓ innings, with 16 strikeouts and three walks.

Heaney last pitched in the majors on April 17.

To make room for Heaney on the active roster, the Dodgers optioned Reyes Moronta to Triple-A.

Moronta has a 2.00 ERA in eight appearances in the majors this season, with nine strikeouts and three walks in nine innings. He pitched once in four games in his second stint with the big club after getting recalled on Tuesday, pitching a perfect inning with two strikeouts on Saturday against Cleveland.

The Dodgers will also have to make another roster move on Monday’s off day, when active rosters will go from a 14-pitcher limit to just 13 pitchers.