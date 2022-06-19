Mitch White continues to dominate, Gavin Stone strikes out 11 for Tulsa

It was a clean sweep Saturday for the Dodgers’ affiliates and there were plenty of good performances to speak of, including two key pitchers continuing their dominance.

Player of the Day

Mitch White pitched six scoreless for Oklahoma City, striking out four and walking none while allowing just three hits. The right-hander has tossed scoreless starts in four of the last five appearances, including two in the major leagues.

Since being optioned to OKC last week, White has pitched 11 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

Gavin Stone has been tearing up every level he has pitched at this season and Saturday was no different for Tulsa. Stone struck out 11 of the 20 batters he faced and didn’t allow a run over five innings. It was the second time Stone has reached double digits in punch outs this month, striking out 13 back on June 7.

No. 18 @Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone lowered his ERA to 1.45 with an 11-strikeout performance for the @TulsaDrillers: https://t.co/t4GuSUDNcI pic.twitter.com/eaU8DGQqYi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 19, 2022

Triple-A Oklahoma City

OKC went deep three times to give their pitching plenty run support and led the entire way for a 7-0 win Saturday.

Jake Lamb went deep twice to bookend the scoring, hitting a solo homer in the first to put OKC up 1-0 and a solo shot in the fourth. The Dodgers were on cruise control at that point and didn’t need any further offense. Lamb reached base four time, going 2-for-3 with two walks.

Jason Martin enjoyed another multi-hit effort, going 2-for-5 wit a two-run homer in the first and a two-run double in the third to pace the OKC barrage.

Double-A Tulsa

After Stone was done dominating for five innings, Tulsa got a pair of runs in the seventh to come away with a 2-1 win over Wichita (Twins).

Cole Sturgeon hit a solo homer to give the Wind Surge the lead in the sixth but Leonel Valera smacked a two-run homer for Tulsa in the bottom of the seventh to give the Drillers a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

High-A Great Lakes

After Wisconsin (Brewers) tied the game in the eighth, Great Lakes scored a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to come out on top 8-6.

The big hit came off the bat of top prospect Diego Cartaya who doubled in the winning runs as part of a 3-for-5 night at the plate.

Jonny DeLuca gave Great Lakes an early 2-0 lead with a two-run shot back in the second but the Timber Rattlers scored three in the third and one in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead. The seesaw battle continued when the Loons plated four runs in the fifth to take the lead back.

Alex De Jesus doubled in two, Jose Ramos doubled in the third run of the inning and Imanol Vargas singled in the fourth. The bullpen gave up a run in each of the seventh and eighth to tie but Cartaya’s double put the Loons on top for good.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho smacked 14 hits Saturday on their way to a 7-6 win over Inland Empire (Angels).

The Quakes had a 5-3 lead heading to the sixth inning and their bullpen gave up a run in each of the sixth through eight innings. But Rancho got two runs on a run-scoring single and bases loaded hit by pitch in the sixth and hung on for the win.

Six different Quakes had two hits on the night and Rancho received solo homers from Luis Rodriguez and Damon Keith.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule