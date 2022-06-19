Notes: Dustin May, Sandy Koufax and slick baseballs

For all the injuries to significant portions of the pitching staff, the Dodgers could be getting a big piece in the not-too-distant future. Dustin May has been taking strides in his rehab from

May threw around 40 pitches on the mound with teammates and Dodger staff around him and according to J,P, Hoornstra of the Daily News, May is expected to face live hitters for the first time since he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2021. Until then, Saturday counts as May’s most measurable sign of progress since the surgery took place.

Hoornstra also wrote about Andrew Heaney being on his recent rehab assignment while being back home in Oklahoma City. The lefty was born in Oklahoma City and still lives there in the offseason.

“It was interesting being at home, driving to the field in Oklahoma City,” Heaney said. “That was kind of strange. It was one of those things, like, I got to see family and hang out at my house. It didn’t really change anything I was doing. It was still a business trip kind of feel.”

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote about the Sandy Koufax statue unveiling through the experience of Clayton Kershaw and phone calls leading up to the event.

In case you missed it, Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen made some pretty strong comments about what’s happening with the production of the baseball and how MLB is screwing it up.