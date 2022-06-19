 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Guardians Game III chat

Dodgers look to continue winning ways in interleague play

By Craig Minami
Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers will try to take the rubber game today against the Guardians and win another series against an American League team. So far this season, the Dodgers have won their first four series against AL teams. They Dodgers are 9-3 overall, the most wins by any team so far this season.

After this series, the Dodgers will have three more interleague series, the Orange County edition of the Freeway Series agains the Angels, a two-game home series versus the Minnesota Twins and then they end interleague play on the road for a weekend series against the Kansas City Royals.

Dodgers/Guardians lineups

Pos Guardians Pos Dodgers
CF Straw SS T. Turner
SS Rosario 1B Freeman (L)
1B Miller C Smith
CF Gonzalez 3B Muncy (L)
DH Naylor (L) LF Taylor
LF Mercado CF Bellinger (L)
2B Giménez (L) DH J. Turner
3B Clement RF Alvarez (LF)
C Hedges 2B Lux (L)
Andrew Heaney and Shane Bieber on the mound

Eric Stephen has a note about Justin Turner before today’s game

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (40-24) vs. Guardians (33-28)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Shane Bieber
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

