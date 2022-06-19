Dodgers vs. Guardians Game III chat

The Dodgers will try to take the rubber game today against the Guardians and win another series against an American League team. So far this season, the Dodgers have won their first four series against AL teams. They Dodgers are 9-3 overall, the most wins by any team so far this season.

After this series, the Dodgers will have three more interleague series, the Orange County edition of the Freeway Series agains the Angels, a two-game home series versus the Minnesota Twins and then they end interleague play on the road for a weekend series against the Kansas City Royals.

Dodgers/Guardians lineups Pos Guardians Pos Dodgers Pos Guardians Pos Dodgers CF Straw SS T. Turner SS Rosario 1B Freeman (L) 1B Miller C Smith CF Gonzalez 3B Muncy (L) DH Naylor (L) LF Taylor LF Mercado CF Bellinger (L) 2B Giménez (L) DH J. Turner 3B Clement RF Alvarez (LF) C Hedges 2B Lux (L)

Eric Stephen has a note about Justin Turner before today’s game

This is the first time Justin Turner has batted 7th since 2014, his first year with the Dodgers — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) June 19, 2022

Game info