June 19: Guardians 5, Dodgers 3

The Dodgers blew two leads, and the Guardians scored once in the eighth and twice in the ninth to beat Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 16, 2022, 2:02pm PDT
June 19
Guardians score late to win 5-3 over Dodgers
Guardians take the series scoring twice in the 9th
June 19
Dodgers vs. Guardians Game III chat
Dodgers look to continue winning ways in interleague play
June 19
Andrew Heaney activated from IL after missing two months
Dodgers left-hander Andrew Heaney was activated off the injured list to start Sunday’s series finale against Cleveland, Heaney’s first major league game in two months.
June 19
McKinstry called up with Betts on IL
Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list with a right rib fracture on Sunday, and the Dodgers recalled Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
June 18
Mookie Betts has a cracked rib, headed for the injured list
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has a cracked rib and will be placed on the disabled list.
June 16
Guardians visit LA for first time since 2014
The Dodgers host the Guardians at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2014, with a three-game weekend interleague series in Los Angeles beginning Friday night.