Guardians score late to win 5-3 over Dodgers

The Dodgers found out after yesterday’s game that Mookie Betts was going to be out for a while with broken rib. And while you cannot put the entire 5-3 loss on Bett’s replacement in right field, Eddy Alvarez will want to put his play in right field behind him as soon as he can.

Eddy Alvarez has not played many games in the outfield in his career and his adventures in the second inning and ninth gave the Guardians helped them score. With game tied 3-3 iIn the ninth inning and after a one-out walk, Josh Naylor hit a fly ball down the right field line. Alvarez was playing toward right-center but it appeared he did not get the best read on that fly ball.

He dove and the ball eluded his glove for a double. Both runners would later score to give the lead and eventually the game to the Guardians.

Earlier, in the second inning. Oscar Mercado hit a fly ball that Alvarez dropped for a two-base error. After a line out to right, Alvarez did not read the ball off Ernie Clement’s bat correctly and he played that into a base hit.

With runners on second and third, Austin Hedges hit a sacrifice fly to left to give the Guardians their first run.

The Dodgers were able to tie it 1-1 when Gavin Lux’s two-out double scored Chris Taylor in the bottom of the second.

Freddie Freeman led off the third inning with a solo home run to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. That home run was Freeman’s first at Dodger Stadium since April 20th against the Atlanta Braves.

Meanwhile Andrew Heaney was back and pitching well. In particular, his ability this season to collect strikeouts. Heaney finished this game with 23 total strikeouts in 15⅓ innings for 13.5 SO per 9 innings pitched.

Shane Bieber started for the Guardians and he pitched well. Despite the two early runs, Bieber got into a rhythm and the pitching duel continued to the sixth inning.

Heaney’s streak of no earned runs allowed this season ended in the top of sixth. Oscar Gonzalez muscled out his first home run of the game to tie 2-2. Heaney would then walk Josh Naylor to end his start.

Heaney left pitching five innings, allowing two runs (one earned), five hits, one walk and striking out seven. A very solid return to the rotation for Heaney.

A single by Eddy Alvarez with one out in the seventh would lead to Shane Bieber’s exit. Alvarez stole second and then with two out, Alvarez scored the tie-breaking run on Andres Giminez’s throwing error.

Trea Turner had hit a roller towards second base and Giminez tried to make the jump throw to get Turner. Turner might have been safe on good throw, hence the infield single credit for Turner. But the wide throw allowed Alvarez to score giving the Dodgers the lead.

Bieber would finish with 6⅓ innings pitched, allowing three runs (two earned), seven hits, a walk and struck out nine.

The Dodgers could not hold onto that lead, with two out and runner on second, Daniel Hudson gave up a pinch-hit double to Richie Palacios to tie the game.

The Dodgers would now head out on the road with the smallest lead possible. They won’t have their right-fielder Mookie Betts and will be down to eight bullpen pitchers when they begin their trip in Cincinnati. It should be an interesting trip for the Dodgers.

Sunday particulars

Home run: Freddie Freeman (6), Oscar Gonzalez (1)

WP — Eli Morgan (3-2): 1 ⅔ IP, 1 hit, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

LP — Craig Kimbrel (0-3): 1 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

SV — Emmanuel Clase (15): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

After a travel Monday, the Dodgers begin a 20 games in 20 days schedule. The beginning of this stretch is a three-city road trip.

Their first series will be in Cincinnati for three-game series. Tony Gonsolin will be on the mound against right-hander Tyler Mahle. First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PDT and will be on SportsNet LA.