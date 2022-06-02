Dodgers recall Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A

The Dodgers recalled Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Thursday’s game against the Mets at Dodger Stadium, adding a fresh arm to the bullpen for the final series of the club’s stretch of 31 games in 30 days.

Wednesday was the first day Ferguson could have returned after spending 15 days on optional assignment to the minors. Since getting sent down to Oklahoma City, Ferguson struck out eight of his 10 batters faced in four games, allowing only one walk and one hit by pitch, but no runs and no hits.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday.

Ferguson began the season on the injured list while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was activated on May 16 and pitched a scoreless inning for the Dodgers against Arizona, his first major league appearance since September 15, 2020.

Michael Grove was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the active roster for Ferguson. Grove is a starter, but was brought up Saturday for long relief coverage just in case. Grove pitched in one of the five games in which he was active in his second big league stint, including allowing three runs in an inning of mop-up duty in the ninth inning Wednesday against the Pirates.