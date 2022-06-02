Andy Pages homers, reaches base three times for Tulsa

June started the same way May ended for the Dodgers in the minor leagues, with three of the four teams losing. Just like Tuesday night, there was a pair of standouts on the mound, one on the winning and one that received no support in a loss.

Hitter of the Day

Andy Pages hit his sixth homer of the season for Tulsa, going 2-for-3 with a single and walk to go with the long ball.

Andy Pages pounds one deep into the night.



The No. 4 @Dodgers prospect kicks off June with a resounding homer for the @TulsaDrillers: pic.twitter.com/Gj97hx7nW4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 2, 2022

The 21-year-old has quickly turned his season around after a slow start, hitting safely in 15 of his last 17 games. Pages has raised his average from .216 to .248 in that stretch, going 19-for-62 (.306) with 10 extra-base hits.

Pitcher of the Day

Kendall Williams turned in his best start of the season, pitching a career-high six innings while allowing just one run on three hits and two walks to go with three strikeouts.

Kendall Williams tossed a career high 6.0 innings for Great Lakes, and he did it on just 73 pitches. He kept the ball on the ground today, getting 9 ground outs vs just 3 outs in the air. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks, and struck out three⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HoYHAY0yPM — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) June 2, 2022

After a shaky debut for Great Lakes back on May 1, Williams has settled in to allow just six runs over his last five starts.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

It was a former Dodger that beat up his old club and did all of the damage on offense for both sides Wednesday. Willie Calhoun hit two homers and Oklahoma City had trouble scratching anything across, falling 4-0 to Round Rock (Rangers).

Andre Jackson looked more like the pitcher that led the big club to give him a look last year, tossing six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander worked around five hits and three walks to hold Round Rock to just a solo homer from Calhoun in the sixth.

Calhoun struck again in the eighth with a three-run homer that put the game out of reach for the Dodgers who struggled to string hits together.

There were opportunities for OKC in the middle innings with multiple runners on in each of the fourth through sixth including three straight walks to load the bases in the fourth. The timely hit never came and OKC wouldn’t be able to erase the goose egg from their side of the scoreboard.

Josh Sborz — another former Dodger — pitched two scoreless innings for Round Rock to earn the win.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers fought back to tie the game late on the Pages two-run homer in the eighth but would eventually drop their third straight game in the 11th inning. The ghost man on second came around to score the winning run for San Antonio (Padres) on the first pitch of the inning, a single for Thomas Milone to send Tulsa to a 4-3 loss.

It wasn't as if the Drillers didn’t have their opportunities to win the game. Tulsa loaded the bases in each of their last three at-bats without scoring a single run.

After Tulsa took an early 1-0 lead on a Leonel Valera single, San Antonio took a 3-1 lead in the third when they hit three homers in the span of four batters, the last of which came on an inside-the-park variety off the bat of Domingo Leyba.

The two clubs traded runs over the next two frames to make it 4-2 and it would remain that way until Pages tied it in the eighth. Tulsa was issued two walks in each of the final three innings on their way to leaving the bases loaded, giving the Missions every chance they could to end it in the home half.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons didn’t need much on offense in support of Williams’ strong outing, allowing just the one run. Fort Wayne (Padres) wouldn’t have a hit after the fourth inning as Great Lakes sailed to a 3-1 win in front of the home crowd.

The early 1-0 advantage went the way of the TinCaps Wednesday, with Jarryd Dale single in a run in the third. But Great Lakes quickly took control of the game on a two-run homer in the bottom of the third for Jorbit Vivas and Imanol Vargas solo shot just an inning later.

Braydon Fisher and Ryan Sublette followed Williams with three shutout innings between the two to close the door on the game.

Top prospect Diego Cartaya made his debut for the Loons, going 1-for-2 with two walks out of the cleanup spot.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes fell behind early and didn't start digging themselves out until it was much too late, dropping a 12-3 game to Lake Elsinore (Padres).

Rancho fell behind early when starter Ronan Kopp allowed two runs in the first before giving way to the bullpen. Jhan Zambrano came on for the second and allowed the first two runners to reach on a hit batter and a bunt before Albert Fabian slugged a three-run homer to start the rout.

For anyone with hopes that the Quakes would climb back in the game, those thoughts were shattered when Justin Farmer hit a grand slam for Lake Elsinore.

By the time Rancho put three on the board in the seventh, they were already down 10-0 and the Storm would tack on two more in the ninth when Fabian hit his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to give him five runs driven in on the night to help bury the Quakes.

Transactions

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga activated catcher Marco Hernandez, placed pitcher Maddux Bruns on the 7-day injured list, activated pitcher Carlos De Los Santos, assigned Horacio Andujar to ACL Dodgers from Rancho

Wednesday’s scores

Thursday’s schedule