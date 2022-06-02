 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers games against Braves, Padres added to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

Includes Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta

A pair of Dodgers games were added to the ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ schedule, with series finales against the Braves in Atlanta and the Padres at Dodger Stadium set to be exclusively televised by ESPN.

Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta for the first time since leaving the Braves is June 24-26. The other game added was September 4 against the Padres, the finale of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

This gives the Dodgers four exclusive games on ESPN, with much of the second half schedule yet to be chosen. That includes a Thursday night game on July 21, with the Dodgers hosting the Giants in the first game back after the All-Star break.

Karl Ravech calls play-by-play for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ alongside analysts Eduardo Perez and David Cone.

National games are getting in full swing with summer approaching. Fox began its exclusive Saturday schedule on May 28. The Dodgers have a stretch of five national exclusive broadcasts in a 16-day span from June 11-26, including a Friday, June 17 game against the Guardians on Apple TV+. The middle game against the Braves, on Saturday, June 25, will be on Fox.

Next Tuesday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox will be televised by TBS. That’s not an exclusive broadcast, which means the game will also be on SportsNet LA. That TBS broadcast will not be available in the Los Angeles television market, but will be available to watch in Chicago.

2022 Dodgers national TV games

Date Opponent Location Time (PT) National TV Result
Fri, Apr 15 Reds Dodger Stadium 7:10 p.m. Apple TV+^ W, 3-1
Tue, Apr 19 Braves Dodger Stadium 7:10 p.m. TBS* L, 1-3
Tue, May 3 Giants Dodger Stadium 7:10 p.m. TBS* W, 3-1
Sun, May 8 Cubs Chicago 4:08 p.m. ESPN^ W, 7-1
Sat, May 28 D-backs Arizona 4:15 p.m. Fox^ W, 3-2
Tue, Jun 7 White Sox Chicago 5:10 p.m. TBS*
Sat, Jun 11 Giants San Francisco 4:15 p.m. Fox^
Fri, Jun 17 Guardians Dodger Stadium 7:10 p.m. Apple TV+^
Sat, Jun 18 Guardians Dodger Stadium 4:15 p.m. Fox^
Sat, Jun 25 Braves Atlanta 4:15 p.m. Fox^
Sun, Jun 26 Braves Atlanta 4:08 p.m. ESPN^
Thu, Jun 30 Padres San Diego 7:10 p.m. FS1
Sat, Jul 2 Padres Dodger Stadium 4:15 p.m. Fox^
Thu, Jul 21 Giants Dodger Stadium 7:09 p.m. ESPN^
Sat, Jul 23 Giants Dodger Stadium 4:15 p.m. Fox^
Wed, Aug 17 Brewers Milwaukee 5:10 p.m. FS1
Sun, Aug 28 Marlins Miami 9 a.m. Peacock^
Sun, Sep 4 Padres Dodger Stadium 4:08 p.m. ESPN^
^exclusive broadcast (not on SportsNet LA) *unavailable in Los Angeles TV market

