Dodgers games against Braves, Padres added to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

A pair of Dodgers games were added to the ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ schedule, with series finales against the Braves in Atlanta and the Padres at Dodger Stadium set to be exclusively televised by ESPN.

Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta for the first time since leaving the Braves is June 24-26. The other game added was September 4 against the Padres, the finale of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

This gives the Dodgers four exclusive games on ESPN, with much of the second half schedule yet to be chosen. That includes a Thursday night game on July 21, with the Dodgers hosting the Giants in the first game back after the All-Star break.

Karl Ravech calls play-by-play for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ alongside analysts Eduardo Perez and David Cone.

National games are getting in full swing with summer approaching. Fox began its exclusive Saturday schedule on May 28. The Dodgers have a stretch of five national exclusive broadcasts in a 16-day span from June 11-26, including a Friday, June 17 game against the Guardians on Apple TV+. The middle game against the Braves, on Saturday, June 25, will be on Fox.

Next Tuesday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox will be televised by TBS. That’s not an exclusive broadcast, which means the game will also be on SportsNet LA. That TBS broadcast will not be available in the Los Angeles television market, but will be available to watch in Chicago.