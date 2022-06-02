Dodgers host Mets in battle of National League’s best

After a rare three-game sweep at home to the Pirates, the Dodgers continue their homestand Thursday. Francisco Lindor and the NL East-leading Mets arrive in California for four games. The Big Apple crew takes on Mookie Betts and the NL West-leading Dodgers, a showdown of the National League’s top two teams. This four-game series between the two potential playoff contenders could be a NLCS preview.

The Dodgers (33-17) and the Mets (35-17) hold the two best records in the National League. The two clubs’ offenses are some of the best in baseball, but the Dodgers have the better run differential (+112) over the Mets (+77).

The Mets’ offense really glowed up since last season. They lead the majors in batting average (.268) and on-base percentage (.340) and rank second in OPS (.749) to the Dodgers’ .769 OPS.

Coming off a 6-0 homestand against the Phillies and the Nationals, the Mets start a much tougher 10-game road trip against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels. The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing series sweep to the Pirates and look to get back to the winning column.

Mets Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83, 1.257 WHIP) gets the ball against fellow right-hander Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80, 0.933 WHIP) in the opener. In his career, Walker has struck out 20 in 23 innings pitched at Dodger Stadium. He’s never allowed a home run at Chavez Ravine. Betts is hitting .400 against Walker. Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman each have hit a home run vs. Walker.

Gonsolin looks to scratch out another win. He’s figured out how to pitch more efficiently and deeper into games. This has allowed the Dodgers to weather the temporary loss of Clayton Kershaw. Tony will have to be wary of Eduardo Escobar who has hit two homers off him in the past.

Pitching matchups

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Tony Gonsolin vs. Taijuan Walker

SportsNet LA

Friday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Tyler Anderson vs. Chris Bassitt

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 7:10 p.m. PT

Walker Buehler vs. David Peterson

SportsNet LA, MLB Network

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PT

Julio Urías vs. TBD

SportsNet LA