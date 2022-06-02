 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Mets Game I chat

NLCS preview?

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The teams with the best two records in the National League face off for four games at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers. Mets. First time in 2022.

Dodgers-Mets lineups

Pos Mets Pos Dodgers
CF Nimmo (L) RF Betts
RF Marte 1B Freeman (L)
SS Guillorme (L) SS Turner
1B Alonso C Smith
2B McNeil (L) DH Ríos (L)
LF Canha 3B Turner
3B Escobar (S) CF Bellinger (L)
DH Davis LF Taylor
C Mazeika (L) 2B Lux (L)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Taijuan Walker on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (33-17) vs. Mets (35-17)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Taijuan Walker
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

