Dodgers vs. Mets Game I chat

The teams with the best two records in the National League face off for four games at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers. Mets. First time in 2022.
Dodgers-Mets lineups
|Pos
|Mets
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Mets
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Nimmo (L)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Marte
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|SS
|Guillorme (L)
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Alonso
|C
|Smith
|2B
|McNeil (L)
|DH
|Ríos (L)
|LF
|Canha
|3B
|Turner
|3B
|Escobar (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|DH
|Davis
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Mazeika (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (33-17) vs. Mets (35-17)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Taijuan Walker
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
