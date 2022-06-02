Tony Gonsolin silences strong Mets offense to snap Dodgers losing streak

Tony Gonsolin continued the steadiest run of his young career, pitching six scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers over the Mets, 2-0 on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, snapping a three-game losing streak for Los Angeles.

New York entered Thursday second in the majors in both runs scored per game (5.21) and wRC+ (118), second only to the Dodgers. The Mets led the majors in batting average (.268) and on-base percentage (.340), but managed only two hits and a walk in six innings against Gonsolin, who has emerged as the Dodgers’ best starter this season.

Gonsolin allowed only two Mets to reach second base, both with two outs, and he easily wiggled out of both jams. He struck out five on the night. Thursday was his fourth scoreless start of the year, and in 10 starts Gonsolin has allowed 10 total runs.

His 1.59 ERA leads the National League, or at least will for a day, as he has 51 innings pitches in the Dodgers’ 51 games.

But pitching deep is becoming more common for Gonsolin, at least in its most modern definition. Gonsolin never lasted six innings in consecutive outings before last month. Now, he’s gone six innings in each of his last four starts.

Half of Gonsolin’s starts this season have come at Dodger Stadium, where he has allowed only three runs in 27 innings. The Dodgers have won all five of Gonsolin’s home starts.

Gonsolin needed to be especially stingy in the series opener, because the Dodgers didn’t manage much against Taijuan Walker. They managed three consecutive one-out singles in the fifth to score the first run of the game. It was driven in by Mookie Betts, who with two hits had his third multi-hit game of this homestand.

Doubles by the Turners gave the Dodgers a second run in the sixth, with Justin driving in Trea. The double by Trea Turner to lead off the inning extended his hitting streak to 25 games. That’s the second-longest hit streak of Trea Turner’s career, trailing only the 27-game streak he had to end last season and stretching into this season. Since joining the Dodgers last July 30, Turner has the three longest hitting streaks of his career, along with a 16-gamer from last August 24 to September 9.

Craig Kimbrel, pitching on two days rest after blowing his first save of the season on Monday, had a scoreless ninth to close it out, snapping a string of three straight appearances allowing at least one run. Thursday marked his fourth clean inning in 17 appearances this season.

The Dodgers have four shutouts this season.

Thursday particulars

Home runs: none

WP — Tony Gonsolin (6-0): 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

LP — Taijuan Walker (3-1): 5⅔ IP, 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Sv — Craig Kimbrel (11): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

Tyler Anderson gets the ball on Friday night (7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA) for the Dodgers, trying to extend his 20-inning scoreless streak. Chris Bassitt starts for New York.