 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

June 2: Dodgers 2, Mets 0

LA snaps 3-game losing streak

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Stacie Wheeler
/ new

Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless innings, and the Dodgers beat the Mets in the first of four games between the teams with the two best records in the National League.

5 Total Updates Since
Jun 2, 2022, 12:39pm PDT