June 2: Dodgers 2, Mets 0

Jun 2, 2022, 12:39pm PDT
June 2
Tony Gonsolin tames mighty Mets offense
Tony Gonsolin pitched six scoreless innings against a Mets team that ranked in the top two in the majors in runs scored, wRC+, batting average, and on-base percentage, helping the Dodgers to a win in the opener of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium.
June 2
Dodgers vs. Mets Game I chat
The Dodgers host the Mets on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
June 2
Kevin Pillar fractures shoulder, placed on injured list
Dodgers outfielder has a fracture in his shoulder and was placed on the injured list. He’s mulling whether to have surgery, and is expected out for quite a while.
June 2
Dodgers recall Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A
The Dodgers recalled pitcher Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Michael Grove was optioned.
June 2
A battle of the National League’s best
The Dodgers and Mets are the two best teams in the National League, and meet for a four-game series in Los Angeles. New York brings 6-game winning streak to Dodger Stadium.