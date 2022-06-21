Dodgers place Caleb Ferguson on injured list with left forearm tendinitis

The Dodgers on Monday placed pitcher Caleb Ferguson on the 15-day injured list on Monday with left forearm tendinitis. The move was retroactive to Friday, which means the earliest the left-hander could be activated is July 2.

Ferguson has let to allow a hit in his six appearances with the Dodgers this season, pitching five scoreless innings, though he has walked four and hit a batter. It’s his first time back in the majors since September 2020, after spending a year and a half rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery.

He last pitched last Tuesday against the Angels, retiring both batters he faced to end the seventh inning.

#Dodgers Caleb Ferguson says he’s had “a little soreness “ since the series in SF but is “not really” concerned about it being a long-term injury. “Just a little time” he said — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 21, 2022

Ferguson gets the Dodgers roster down to 13 pitchers on the day that MLB active roster limits reduced from 14 arms.

This pitcher limit was actually agreed upon for the 2020 season, but was relaxed due to COVID-19 protocols the last two years. This season, after the lockout and a shortened spring, teams were afforded expanded rosters of 28 players with no pitcher limits through May 1. The league and players union agreed to a 14-pitcher limit through May 29, which was later extended three more weeks, through Sunday.

Ferguson going down opened up room on the active roster for Trayce Thompson, who the Dodgers acquired from the Tigers on Monday for cash considerations. Thompson was on a minor league deal with Detroit and will need to be added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Thompson, Walker Buehler was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Thompson will wear uniform number 25 with the Dodgers.