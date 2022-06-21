Dodgers vs. Reds Game V chat

The Dodgers start a series against the Reds, both teams now with 13 pitchers on the roster instead of 14.

Trayce Thompson is active, one day after the Dodgers reacquired him, though he’s not in the lineup with right-hander Tyler Mahle on the mound. Eddy Alvarez starts in right field for the third time in the last four games.

Tony Gonsolin starts for the Dodgers.

Cincinnati also made a few roster moves. Infielder Donovan Solano was activated off the 60-day injured list after missing the Reds’ first 66 games with a left hamstring strain. Pitcher Nick Lodolo was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Dodgers-Reds lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Reds Pos Dodgers Pos Reds SS Turner 2B India 1B Freeman (L) 3B Drury C Smith LF Pham 3B Muncy (L) 1B Votto (L) LF Taylor SS Farmer CF Bellinger (L) DH Moustakas (L) DH Turner CF Senzel RF Alvarez (L) RF Almora Jr. 2B Lux (L) C Garcia

