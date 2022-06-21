Dodgers vs. Reds Game V chat

The Dodgers start a series against the Reds, both teams now with 13 pitchers on the roster instead of 14.
Trayce Thompson is active, one day after the Dodgers reacquired him, though he’s not in the lineup with right-hander Tyler Mahle on the mound. Eddy Alvarez starts in right field for the third time in the last four games.
Tony Gonsolin starts for the Dodgers.
Cincinnati also made a few roster moves. Infielder Donovan Solano was activated off the 60-day injured list after missing the Reds’ first 66 games with a left hamstring strain. Pitcher Nick Lodolo was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Pregame reading & listening
Dodgers-Reds lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Reds
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Reds
|SS
|Turner
|2B
|India
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|3B
|Drury
|C
|Smith
|LF
|Pham
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Votto (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|SS
|Farmer
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|DH
|Moustakas (L)
|DH
|Turner
|CF
|Senzel
|RF
|Alvarez (L)
|RF
|Almora Jr.
|2B
|Lux (L)
|C
|Garcia
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (40-25) at Reds (23-43)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Tyler Mahle
- Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
- Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
