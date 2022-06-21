June 21: Dodgers 8, Reds 2

The Dodgers pounded out 17 hits, four by Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman drove in five runs to back Tony Gonsolin and beat the Reds on Tuesday evening at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Jun 21, 2022, 10:48am PDT
June 21
Dodgers hit parade smooths things over to beat Reds
The Dodgers were relentless against the Reds in the series opener on Tuesday, collecting 17 hits and pulling away late to win at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
June 21
Dodgers vs. Reds Game V chat
The Dodgers start a three-game series against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
June 21
Caleb Ferguson lands on IL with forearm tendinitis
The Dodgers placed left-hander Caleb Ferguson on the 15-day injured list on Monday with left forearm tendinitis.
June 21
Major league bullpens are smaller now
A look at how smaller bullpens might affect change, as the Dodgers start a series against the Reds.