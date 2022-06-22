Stefen Romero is ready for another round.

Romero, an outfielder who last played in the majors six years ago with the Seattle Mariners, is expected to get the call from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Hanser Alberto while Alberto is on paternity leave.

After three seasons with the Mariners, Romero has been playing in Japan since 2017. He signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in February.

Romero was a non-roster invitee to spring training this year, batting 2 for 13 in six games. He’s currently hitting .270 in 24 games with Oklahoma City.

In addition to playing outfield, Romero also has experience as a designated hitter, though given the circumstances of his callup, he’s likely to stick to the outfield.

J.P. Hoornstra at the OC Register has more details.

Dodgers Links

You don’t have to shell out thousands to enjoy the All-Star Game atmosphere in L.A. Sarah Valenzuela at the Los Angeles Times shows you the ins and outs of free festivities everyone can enjoy.

Jim Bowden at The Athletic ranks the top 10 starting pitcher who could get traded and the best team fit for them, including the Dodgers.

Houston Mitchell takes a look at Craig Kimbrel’s ups and downs this season in his Dodgers’ Dugout newsletter.