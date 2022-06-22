Dodgers vs Reds Game VI chat

The Dodgers have dominated the season series against the Reds, and look to continue that trend over the second to last game between these two ball clubs.

Last the Reds faced Tyler Anderson, he was the winning pitcher following Tony Gonsolin, last night’s starter in a 3-1 win on April 15. The former Rockies left-hander has come a way long since, establishing himself in the Dodgers rotation and pitching to the tune of a 2.82 ERA with an 8-0 record.

Luis Castillo will be the starter for the Reds. The Dodgers didn’t face him in April as the Reds ace began the season on the shelf. The last time Castillo faced the Dodgers, last September, he went six and a third scoreless with 10 punchouts.

Dodgers-Reds lineups

Today’s #Dodgers starting lineup for Game 2 in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/W2QHqXLTl9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 22, 2022

Game info