MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

June 22: Dodgers 8, Reds 4

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers offense stayed vigilant, Freddie Freeman homered and Trayce Thompson’s two-run double broke the game open to beat the Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Jun 22, 2022, 7:01am PDT