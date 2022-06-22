June 22: Dodgers 8, Reds 4

The Dodgers offense stayed vigilant, Freddie Freeman homered and Trayce Thompson’s two-run double broke the game open to beat the Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Jun 22, 2022, 7:01am PDT
June 22
Dodgers keep hitting to beat Reds again
The Dodgers beat the Reds for the second time in as many nights at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
June 22
Dodgers vs Reds Game VI chat
Dodgers and Reds get set for the second game of the series
June 22
Edwin Ríos moved to 60-day injured list
The Dodgers moved Edwin Ríos to the 60-day injured list, meaning he’s out until at least August. They also called up veteran outfielder Stefen Romero and placed infielder Hanser Alberto on paternity leave.
June 22
Outfielder Stefen Romero joins Dodgers
Romero, who signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in February, last played in the majors in 2016.