Dodgers vs. Reds Game VII chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto isn’t even in the lineup today (the Reds have nine right-handed bats against Clayton Kershaw), but this picture was too good to pass up.
The Dodgers try for a season sweep of the Reds on getaway day Thursday in Cincinnati, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound against rookie right-hander Hunter Greene.

With a 9:35 a.m. PT start time, Thursday is one of the earliest games of the year for the Dodgers. They only have one game remaining on the schedule with an earlier start time. On Sunday, August 28 in Miami, the Dodgers play the Marlins in a 9:05 a.m. PT game that will be exclusively televised by Peacock.

Austin Barnes starts at catcher for the Dodgers in the series finale, with Will Smith stays in the lineup as designated hitter.

Dodgers-Reds lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Reds
SS Turner DH India
1B Freeman (L) 1B Drury
DH Smith LF Pham
2B Muncy (L) SS Farmer
RF Taylor 3B Solano
3B Turner 2B Reynolds
LF Lux (L) RF Almora Jr.
CF Bellinger (L) CF Senzel
C Barnes C Okey
Clayton Kershaw vs. Hunter Greene on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (42-25) at Reds (23-45)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Hunter Greene
  • Location: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
  • Time: 9:35 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

