Dodgers vs. Reds Game VII chat

The Dodgers try for a season sweep of the Reds on getaway day Thursday in Cincinnati, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound against rookie right-hander Hunter Greene.

With a 9:35 a.m. PT start time, Thursday is one of the earliest games of the year for the Dodgers. They only have one game remaining on the schedule with an earlier start time. On Sunday, August 28 in Miami, the Dodgers play the Marlins in a 9:05 a.m. PT game that will be exclusively televised by Peacock.

Austin Barnes starts at catcher for the Dodgers in the series finale, with Will Smith stays in the lineup as designated hitter.

Dodgers-Reds lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Reds Pos Dodgers Pos Reds SS Turner DH India 1B Freeman (L) 1B Drury DH Smith LF Pham 2B Muncy (L) SS Farmer RF Taylor 3B Solano 3B Turner 2B Reynolds LF Lux (L) RF Almora Jr. CF Bellinger (L) CF Senzel C Barnes C Okey

