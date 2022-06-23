June 23: Dodgers 10, Reds 5

The Dodgers hit a season-high five home runs to finish off a sweep the Reds on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Freddie Freeman hit one of those homers and drove in 10 runs during the series.
Dodgers overpower Reds to finish off season sweep
The Dodgers homered five times to beat the Reds and complete a three-game sweep in Cincinnati and a seven-game season sweep of the Reds.
Dodgers vs. Reds Game VII chat
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers try to sweep the Reds on Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati.