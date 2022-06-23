 clock menu more-arrow no yes

June 23: Dodgers 10, Reds 5

LA won all 7 games against Cincinnati in 2022

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers hit a season-high five home runs to finish off a sweep the Reds on Thursday afternoon at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Freddie Freeman hit one of those homers and drove in 10 runs during the series.

