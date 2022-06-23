Max Muncy has 27 starts batting fourth this season — the most of any Dodger in 2022 — despite his .157 batting average.

Dave Roberts, of course, is undeterred.

“I think, versus right-handed pitching, what he has shown – even though he hasn’t performed the way he would’ve expected – is he’s found a way to get on base,” Roberts said.

Muncy does have an uncanny tendency to draw walks, with 42 this season alone. But Roberts also recognizes that more hits would be helpful, saying that Muncy can sometimes be “too passive” in his approach.

While Roberts waits and Muncy searches for consistently strong at-bats, Muncy is likely to stay in the cleanup spot: after all, who else belongs there?

“I have to look at options as far as what we have, as far as replacements or solutions,” Roberts said. “And also, you’re still making bets on players to perform more to their track records.”

Bill Plunkett at the OC Register has more info.

