Andrew Heaney lands back on injured list with left shoulder inflammation

Dodgers recalled reliever Reyes Moronta before series opener in Atlanta

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Andrew Heaney won’t be starting for the Dodgers on Saturday against the Braves in Atlanta. The left-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday with left shoulder inflammation, the same injury that wiped him out for 53 games over two months this season.

Heaney was just activated off the IL last Sunday, allowing two runs (one of them earned) in five-plus innings against the Guardians at Dodger Stadium, striking out seven. While on the mound, Heaney has been incredibly effective, allowing three runs in his three starts, with 23 strikeouts and four walks in 15⅓ innings. Only one of those runs were earned. His 36.5-percent strikeout rate is the second-highest on the team, trailing only Blake Treinen who has pitched just three innings.

But keeping him Heaney the mound has been the issue.

If the Dodgers didn’t backdate Heaney’s IL stint, the earliest he could return is July 9.

The immediate roster ramifications with Heaney on the shelf is an extra reliever for a day. Reyes Moronta was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Moronta in two stints in the majors this year with the Dodgers pitched in eight games, allowing two runs in his nine innings, with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Braves
SS Turner RF Acuña Jr.
1B Freeman (L) SS Swanson
C Smith 3B Riley
3B Muncy (L) 1B Olson (L)
LF Taylor DH Ozuna
DH Turner C Contreras
2B Lux (L) LF Duvall
CF Bellinger (L) 2B Arcia
RF Thompson CF Harris
Julio Urías vs. Ian Anderson on the mound

The Dodgers still need a starter for Saturday, which will be Mitch White, who is in Atlanta with the team. Since getting sent down to Triple-A allowed only three hits and two walks in 11⅔ scoreless innings over two starts, with 10 strikeouts.

White last pitched last Saturday for Oklahoma City.

Friday marks the 15th day White has been on optional assignment in Triple-A, which means he can be recalled on Saturday without the need for replacing someone going on the injured or bereavement list, for instance.

For the opener in Atlanta, Trayce Thompson makes his first start for the Dodgers, batting ninth and playing right field, against Braves right-hander Ian Anderson. Thompson did not start any of the three games in Cincinnati, but did appear in each game. He had a two-run double on Wednesday and a solo home run on Thursday.

