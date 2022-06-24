June 24: Dodgers 4, Braves 1

Trea Turner homered and had three hits. Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored twice in his Atlanta return, and the Dodgers beat the Braves in Friday night’s serious opener at Truist Park.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 23, 2022, 8:12pm PDT
-
June 24
Daniel Hudson likely out for season with ACL injury
Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson had to leave his appearance Friday against the Braves in the eighth inning after suffering a left knee injury. Manager Dave Roberts said it’s likely Hudson will miss the rest of the season.
-
June 24
Julio Urías mows through Braves, Dodgers win 4th straight
Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta was emotional
-
June 24
Freddie Freeman’s emotional return to Atlanta
Longtime Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, now with the Dodgers, cried many times before his first game back in Atlanta. "I love the Braves organization with all my heart," Freeman said. "That will never change."
-
June 24
Dodgers vs. Braves Game I chat
Freddie Freeman returns to Truist Park as a Dodger
-
June 24
Andrew Heaney back on IL with shoulder inflammation
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he won’t make his scheduled start Saturday against the Braves. Relief pitcher Reyes Moronta was recalled from Triple-A.
-
June 23
Freeman’s return to Atlanta, and a series between contenders
The Dodgers and Braves, the last two World Series winners and last two NLCS matchups, get set for three games in Atlanta, including Freddie Freeman’s return to his old stomping grounds.