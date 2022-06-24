 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: JUN 24 Dodgers at Braves

June 24: Dodgers 4, Braves 1

Daniel Hudson suffered ACL injury in LA’s win

Contributors: Eric Stephen, Stacie Wheeler, and Estevão Maximo
Trea Turner homered and had three hits. Freddie Freeman reached base three times and scored twice in his Atlanta return, and the Dodgers beat the Braves in Friday night’s serious opener at Truist Park.

