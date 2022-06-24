Freddie Freeman’s emotional return to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman expected he’d shed many tears in his return to Atlanta, and that came to fruition in abundance on Friday night.

Emotions got the best of Freeman during his pregame press conference with media, then again when he received his 2021 World Series ring from Braves manager Brian Snitker before the game.

A very emotional @FreddieFreeman5 reflects on his time with the #Braves and being back in Atlanta.



Hear more from Freddie on SportsNet LA at 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/KCLzldRque — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 24, 2022

Freeman in a pregame on-field interview to Kelly Crull of Bally Sports South, that was broadcast live to the fans at Truist Park, said, “This is one of the hardest days of my life, but one of the most amazing days of my life. Bear with me as I cry a lot during this game, tomorrow’s game, and the next game.”

Then he got a minute-long standing ovation from the Atlanta crowd before his first plate appearance, as Braves organist Matthew Kaminski played “We Are The Champions.”

"I know I've got a different uniform on, but I still love each and every one of you guys."



Freddie Freeman addresses the @Braves crowd after receiving his World Series ring in this on-field interview with @Kelly_Crull. pic.twitter.com/FwJKdr9in8 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 24, 2022

Freddie Freeman's first at-bat back in Atlanta is everything you'd expect it to be pic.twitter.com/RcfiOas276 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 24, 2022

Kris Willis of Battery Power, who is covering the game at Truist Park, has more from Freddie Freeman’s first game back.