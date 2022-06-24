 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Freddie Freeman’s emotional return to Atlanta

“I’m just happy to be back.” Freeman said.

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Freddie Freeman expected he’d shed many tears in his return to Atlanta, and that came to fruition in abundance on Friday night.

Emotions got the best of Freeman during his pregame press conference with media, then again when he received his 2021 World Series ring from Braves manager Brian Snitker before the game.

Freeman in a pregame on-field interview to Kelly Crull of Bally Sports South, that was broadcast live to the fans at Truist Park, said, “This is one of the hardest days of my life, but one of the most amazing days of my life. Bear with me as I cry a lot during this game, tomorrow’s game, and the next game.”

Then he got a minute-long standing ovation from the Atlanta crowd before his first plate appearance, as Braves organist Matthew Kaminski played “We Are The Champions.”

Kris Willis of Battery Power, who is covering the game at Truist Park, has more from Freddie Freeman’s first game back.

