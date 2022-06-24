Julio Urías mows through tough Braves lineup for Dodgers 4th straight win

It was an emotional series opener for Freddie Freeman in his return to Truist Park as a Dodger. A teary-eyed Freeman got a standing ovation and “Freddie!” chants at Truist Park in a pre-game ceremony when he received his 2021 World Series championship ring. Atlanta’s first baseman for 12 seasons also received applause and a moment of appreciation before his first at-bat at Truist park donning Dodger Blue.

Julio Urías shoved for one of his best starts of the season. He only allowed one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

In the Dodgers’ 69th game of the season, Julio Urías pitched 6 innings and struck out 9, and he retired 6 of his last 9 batters faced — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) June 25, 2022

The Dodgers quickly got their first two batters on with nobody out in the first inning. Ian Anderson walked Freeman, the man of the hour, after a leadoff Trea Turner single. Will Smith wasted no time with a RBI single, and the Dodgers took an early 1-0 lead.

Anderson continued to struggle in the first frame. He walked Max Muncy to load the bases with nobody out. A sacrifice fly by Justin Turner added a second run to the board for L.A.

Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr. hugged at first base after Acuña’s walk in the first inning, putting a rest to the internal rift the former teammates seemed to have over the offseason.

In the bottom of the second, Matt Olson doubled. Again. He leads the NL with 29 doubles. The Braves weren’t able to cash in, stranding Olson at second base.

Julio Urías opened the third with a throwing error at first base on a ground ball hit by Orlando Arcia. The Braves failed again to take advantage, and Urías was through three scoreless innings.

Trea Turner hit a solo home run in the fifth, his 10th of the season. He waited on Anderson’s fastball after watching two straight changeups.

Justin Turner grounded into a Fielder’s Choice, but the Dodgers added a fourth run to their tally.

The Trayce Thompson revival tour continued. The reunited old friend singled in the second and the sixth.

Urías steamrolled through the tough Atlanta lineup and only allowed one hit through five innings. In the sixth, the Braves threatened on a couple of soft hits and a walk. The rally started when the Braves managed an Acuña Jr. infield single for their second base hit of the game off Urías. Thompson couldn’t get to a ball hit by Dansby Swanson in right field with a sliding attempt. Acuña Jr. didn’t score on the play, but Urías walked Austin Riley to load the bases.

The Braves finally got on the board on Olson’s sac fly, making it 4-1. Urías contained the damage to one run. He battled back and struck out Marcell Ozuna to end the inning.

In the eighth, Daniel Hudson came into the game out of the bullpen after Evan Phillips took over for Urías. With one out, Hudson went down in serious pain after trying to make a play off the mound. Dave Roberts after the game said Hudson injured his ACL, and is likely out for the season. Another key player is lost to injury for the Dodgers.

Brusdar Graterol took over for the injured Hudson with one on and one out. Acuña Jr. singled which brought the tying run to the plate with Riley. Graterol saved the Dodgers’ bacon by inducing a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

Craig Kimbrel got the ball for the bottom of the ninth and had to face the heart of the Atlanta order. After a bad call on a clearly foul ball, Kimbrel struck out William Contreras swinging for the second out. Adam Duvall flied out to Cody Bellinger in center field to seal the Dodgers’ fourth straight win on the road trip.

Friday particulars

WP — Julio Urías (5-6): 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 94 pitches (62 strikes)

LP — Ian Anderson (6-4): 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, 88 pitches (48 strikes)

HR — Trea Turner (10)

S — Craig Kimbrel (13)

Stolen Base Count: 45 (3rd in NL)

Up next:

The Dodgers will face Atlanta’s ace Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.049 WHIP) on Saturday in the second game of the three-game set. Andrew Heaney, the scheduled Saturday starter, landed on the injured list again Friday. Mitch White (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.052 WHIP) will make the start instead.

First pitch from Truist Park is at 4:15 p.m. PT on FOX.