Daniel Hudson injures ACL in left knee, likely done for the season, per reports

Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson had to leave his appearance after just 11 pitches, injuring his left knee in the eighth inning of LA’s win over the Braves. He suffered an ACL injury, Dave Roberts told reporters in Atlanta after the game, and is likely out for the season.

“From everything I hear, it’s ACL. Obviously it doesn’t look good, from all indications,” Roberts said after the game, as shown on SportsNet LA. “Things can happen, but I don’t see how it’s not the end of the season. It’s potentially a huge loss for us.”

Hudson entered the series opener in Atlanta and got a groundout to open the frame. But on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s infield single up the third base line, Hudson’s delivery motion had him going toward first base, and when he tried to reverse course to potentially try to field the dribbler, Hudson’s knee appeared to lock up on the mound, and he crumpled to the ground in pain.

Trainer Nathan Lucero and Roberts ran to the mound to tend to Hudson, who was writhing in pain. He eventually got up and limped off the field, but with some assistance.

Hudson has been one of the best Dodgers relief pitchers this season and probably their best out of the bullpen, with a 2.22 ERA in 25 games, with 30 strikeouts (a 31-percent strikeout rate) against five walks in 24⅓ innings.

He allowed runs just once in his last 14 appearances, and leads Dodgers relievers with 13 shutdown innings, as defined by FanGraphs based on Win Probability Added.

Hudson signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dodgers in November, that includes a club option for 2023. Hudson can earn $6.5 million if next year’s option is exercised, or receive a $1 million buyout if it is not.