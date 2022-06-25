What’s the Dodgers biggest need at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Dodgers fans and fans across the country.

The MLB trade deadline this year is Tuesday, August 2, which means we have a little over five weeks to speculate which players that Dodgers might add.

We have a survey for you, with one simple question, though one that gained more relevance after Friday’s two Dodgers injuries. The query for you, dear reader, is what is the team’s biggest need at this year’s trade deadline.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/U8IADH/">Please take our survey</a>

Results will be revealed next week.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.