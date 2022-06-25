Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Dustin May, Andrew Heaney

While we wait to find out the severity of Daniel Hudson’s left ACL injury — it’s not expected to be good news — let’s peruse some Dodgers-related stories from Friday.

More on Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta from Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.

Freeman said of his big day, “I’m exhausted, emotionally exhausted. But what a wonderful, wonderful evening that was for my family and I,” per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register.

Dustin May is facing hitters now while at Camelback Ranch working his way back from Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers plan to bring May back as a starter, wrote Plunkett at the OCR, a process that could see the right-hander begin a minor league rehab assignment in mid-July.

The timeline for Andrew Heaney’s return from his second injured list stint with left shoulder inflammation isn’t yet known. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday, per Juan Toribio at MLB.com, “It’s a little worrisome, a little frustrating for Andrew, because he did a lot to get back to that point. But it’s where we’re at. So our job now — and his job — is to do whatever we can to get him back on the mound as soon as we can.”

Hanser Alberto’s wife Olga gave birth to their third daughter, the Dodgers infielder shared Friday on Instagram.

Tyler Kepner at the New York Times wrote about how the Dodgers try to get the most out of their pitchers. Tyler Anderson, with his improved changeup is 8-0 with a 3.00 with Los Angeles, told Kepner, “I feel like they never write anything off here. ... Some teams, if you try stuff, they don’t really like trying new things. Whereas they’re not afraid to try new things here — and they also know how to weed out things that don’t work.”

