Mitch White recalled from Triple-A to rejoin Dodgers rotation, Daniel Hudson has torn ACL

The Dodgers recalled pitcher Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Saturday’s game against the Braves, taking the rotation spot vacated when Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list Friday with left shoulder inflammation.

White this season has a 3.86 ERA and 4.27 xERA in nine games in the majors, including four starts, with 27 strikeouts and eight walks in 25⅔ innings. White wasn’t fully stretched out in his first start, pitching on three days rest after a relief appearance, and recorded only seven outs against the Phillies on May 21.

After that, White allowed three runs in 14 innings over his next three starts, including a pair of scoreless starts, before getting optioned to Triple-A. The right-hander kept the success going with Oklahoma City, allowing no runs in 11⅔ innings, with 10 strikeouts, and won Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week honors for June 6-12.

White pitched last Saturday in Reno, so he’ll be on six days rest against the Braves.

To make room on the active roster for White, the Dodgers placed Daniel Hudson on the injured list with a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in Friday’s game. He’s expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Daniel Hudson said he’s planning on giving it another go next season once he rehabs from a torn ACL. Surgery is likely, he said. But said he doesn’t want last night to be the last memory he has on a baseball field. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 25, 2022

This gets the Dodgers back to eight relievers after briefly carrying nine pitchers in the bullpen for Friday’s game.