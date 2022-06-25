Hanser Alberto activated from paternity leave, Dodgers designate Stefen Romero for assignment

Hanser Alberto is back with the Dodgers, activated before Saturday’s game with the Braves after the birth of his third child this week. Outfielder Stefen Romero was designated for assignment.

Alberto shared on Instagram on Friday that his wife gave birth to the couple’s third daughter. He was on paternity leave for three games.

Alberto has spot started at second base (eight starts) and third base (seven starts) this season, and even started once in right field, just his second career game at the position. He’s hitting .242/.254/.333 with three doubles and a home run in 67 plate appearances. Thirteen of his 16 starts have come against left-handed pitchers, against whom Alberto has a career 109 wRC+, though this season only one of his four extra-base hits have come against southpaws, hitting .273 with no walks in 44 plate appearances.

Romero was called up Wednesday when Alberto went on paternity leave, but the veteran outfielder did not appear in any of the three games. It was the first time back in the majors since 2016 for Romero, who played the last five years in Japan.

The 33-year-old Romero hit .270/.337/.461 with three home runs, eight doubles, and 21 RBI in 24 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

Before Saturday’s game, the Dodgers also recalled Mitch White to start against the Braves, and placed Daniel Hudson on the injured list with a season-ending tear of his ACL.