 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Braves Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch White is back for the Dodgers, starting the middle game of the series against the Braves. Several right-handers are in the LA lineup against southpaw Max Fried.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Braves
Pos Dodgers Pos Braves
SS Turner RF Acuña Jr.
1B Freeman (L) SS Swanson
DH Smith 1B Olson (L)
LF Taylor 3B Riley
3B Turner C d'Arnaud
RF Thompson DH Ozuna
2B Alberto 2B Arcia
CF Bellinger (L) LF Duvall
C Barnes CF Harris (L)
Mitch White vs. Max Fried on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (44-25) at Braves (41-31)
  • Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Max Fried
  • Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
  • Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
  • TV: Fox

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...