Dodgers vs. Braves Game V chat

Mitch White is back for the Dodgers, starting the middle game of the series against the Braves. Several right-handers are in the LA lineup against southpaw Max Fried.
Pregame reading
Dodgers-Braves lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Braves
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Braves
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Acuña Jr.
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|SS
|Swanson
|DH
|Smith
|1B
|Olson (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|3B
|Riley
|3B
|Turner
|C
|d'Arnaud
|RF
|Thompson
|DH
|Ozuna
|2B
|Alberto
|2B
|Arcia
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|LF
|Duvall
|C
|Barnes
|CF
|Harris (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (44-25) at Braves (41-31)
- Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Max Fried
- Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
- Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
- TV: Fox
Loading comments...