 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

June 25: Braves 5, Dodgers 3

LA’s 4-game win streak snapped

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
/ new

The Dodgers erased an early deficit against Max Fried, but Marcell Ozuna’s two-run home run in the eighth gave the Braves the win on Saturday evening at Truist Park in Atlanta.

6 Total Updates Since
Jun 23, 2022, 8:12pm PDT