June 25: Braves 5, Dodgers 3

The Dodgers erased an early deficit against Max Fried, but Marcell Ozuna’s two-run home run in the eighth gave the Braves the win on Saturday evening at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Jun 23, 2022, 8:12pm PDT
June 25
Dodgers score against Fried, but not enough to beat Braves
The Dodgers came back against Max Fried and the Braves, but recent pitching injuries came back to haunt Los Angeles in a loss in a playoff atmosphere in Atlanta.
June 25
Dodgers vs. Braves Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Braves on Saturday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta.
June 25
Hanser Alberto activated, Stefen Romero DFA’d
The Dodgers activated Hanser Alberto from the paternity list and designated veteran outfielder Stefen Romero for assignment.
June 25
White called up to start, Hudson has torn ACL
Mitch White was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start for the Dodgers against the Braves, rejoining the rotation after Andrew Heaney was placed on the injured list. Daniel Hudson was placed on the injured list with a torn ACL.
June 24
Andrew Heaney back on IL with shoulder inflammation
Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he won’t make his scheduled start Saturday against the Braves. Relief pitcher Reyes Moronta was recalled from Triple-A.
June 23
Freeman’s return to Atlanta, and a series between contenders
The Dodgers and Braves, the last two World Series winners and last two NLCS matchups, get set for three games in Atlanta, including Freddie Freeman’s return to his old stomping grounds.