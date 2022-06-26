Daniel Hudson calls season-ending ACL tear ‘extremely frustrating’

Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson got the official word Saturday that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will end his season. The upcoming surgery will require between six and nine months of rehab time.

Long roads back aren’t new for Hudson, who had Tommy John surgery in both 2012 and 2013. He talked to reporters Saturday about planning to return for next season. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“It’s extremely frustrating. I’ve been through a lot,” Hudson said. “Obviously this is the first major injury that wasn’t my arm. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. But at this stage in my career, it’s kind of concerning and it’s hard not to have bad thoughts. Hopefully I can get through this and maybe give it another shot.”

The Dodgers have a $6.5 million club option on Hudson for 2023, with a $1 million buyout. The right-hander turns 36 next month.

Other news and notes

A trio of Dodgers pitchers on the 60-day injured list were mentioned by Dave Roberts before Saturday’s game, with Tommy Kahnle, Danny Duffy, and Victor González are currently throwing and could potentially return in August, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

Among the ancillary revelations in Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta is that the name of his favorite breakfast spots near his Georgia home is called Cupanions, noted many places, including by David O’Brien at The Athletic.

An MLB team executive lamented the spate of injuries this season, even if expected after the communication-less lockout period and shortened spring training, telling Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, “I want to spend more time on the draft and trades. Instead, it’s, ‘Who’s available tonight? How are we going to get through nine innings?’”

Former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel (in 2013, by the Astros) has had quite a path in baseball. From unsigned eighth-overall pick in 2012 and the vitriol that came with that, to traded failed prospect to designated for assignment, briefly out of baseball, to finally, on Saturday, called up to the majors for the first time. Worth visiting his Twitter thread from last September about his journey in the sport.