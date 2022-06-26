 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

June 26: Dodgers 5, Braves 3 (11 innings)

LA’s first extra-inning win of 2022

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
The Dodgers had no runs on the board with two outs in the ninth inning, but rallied against old friend Kenley Jansen, then beat the Braves in 11 innings on Sunday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

4 Total Updates Since
Jun 23, 2022, 8:12pm PDT