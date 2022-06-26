June 26: Dodgers 5, Braves 3 (11 innings)

The Dodgers had no runs on the board with two outs in the ninth inning, but rallied against old friend Kenley Jansen, then beat the Braves in 11 innings on Sunday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jun 23, 2022, 8:12pm PDT
Jun 23, 2022, 8:12pm PDT
-
June 26
Down to their last strike, Dodgers find a way to beat Braves
The Dodgers were down to their last strike in the ninth, but rallied to score in three straight innings, beating the Braves for LA’s first extra-inning win of the season.
-
June 26
Dodgers vs. Braves Game VI chat
The Dodgers finish off their series with the Braves on Sunday night in Atlanta.
-
June 26
Tony Gonsolin, the intermittent ERA leader
Tony Gonsolin has led the National League and the majors in ERA at various points in 2022, though he continues to straddle the line of having enough innings to qualify.
-
June 23
Freeman’s return to Atlanta, and a series between contenders
The Dodgers and Braves, the last two World Series winners and last two NLCS matchups, get set for three games in Atlanta, including Freddie Freeman’s return to his old stomping grounds.