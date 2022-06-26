Dodgers vs. Braves Game VI chat

The Dodgers finish off their regular season series against the Braves, but October likely beckons for both.

Zach McKinstry and Eddy Alvarez were originally scheduled to start in the corner outfield against the right-handed Spencer Strider, in move Dave Roberts would usually call “keeping the players relevant” rather than have them sit on the bench all week.

But McKinstry was a late scratch, with neck stiffness, so Trayce Thompson gets the call in right field instead.

No Ronald Acuña Jr. for the Braves after taking a foul ball off his foot on Saturday.

Dodgers-Braves lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Braves Pos Dodgers Pos Braves SS Turner SS Swanson 1B Freeman (L) C d'Arnaud C Smith 1B Olson (L) 3B Muncy (L) 3B Riley DH Turner LF Ozuna CF Bellinger (L) 2B Arcia 2B Lux (L) DH Contreras LF Alvarez (L) RF Duvall RF Thompson CF Harris (L)

Game info