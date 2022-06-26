 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Braves Game VI chat

Getaway day night in Atlanta

By Eric Stephen
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Dodgers finish off their regular season series against the Braves, but October likely beckons for both.

Zach McKinstry and Eddy Alvarez were originally scheduled to start in the corner outfield against the right-handed Spencer Strider, in move Dave Roberts would usually call “keeping the players relevant” rather than have them sit on the bench all week.

But McKinstry was a late scratch, with neck stiffness, so Trayce Thompson gets the call in right field instead.

No Ronald Acuña Jr. for the Braves after taking a foul ball off his foot on Saturday.

Dodgers-Braves lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Braves
Pos Dodgers Pos Braves
SS Turner SS Swanson
1B Freeman (L) C d'Arnaud
C Smith 1B Olson (L)
3B Muncy (L) 3B Riley
DH Turner LF Ozuna
CF Bellinger (L) 2B Arcia
2B Lux (L) DH Contreras
LF Alvarez (L) RF Duvall
RF Thompson CF Harris (L)
Tony Gonsolin vs. Spencer Strider on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (44-26) at Braves (42-31)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Spencer Stridger
  • Location: Truist Park, Atlanta
  • Time: 4:08 p.m. PT
  • TV: ESPN

