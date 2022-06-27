Dave Roberts joins National League coaching staff for All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will be on the coaching staff for the National League in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Roberts will join the coaching staff of Braves’ manager Brian Snitker, leading this year’s NL All-Stars after winning the World Series last year. It’s customary for the manager of the host team to be included on an All-Star coaching staff, just as Rockies skipper Bud Black joined Roberts for last July’s midsummer classic at Coors Field.

During Sunday’s ESPN broadcast of Dodgers-Braves, Roberts mentioned to Buster Olney that he will join the coaching staff.

Also on Snitker’s staff, aside from his Braves coaches, is Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who won the 2019 World Series but did not get to manage the next year’s All-Star Game, which was canceled by the pandemic. That blip allowed for Roberts to technically manage three All-Star Games in a row (2018, 2019, 2021). That streaks ends this year, but not Roberts’ time in the dugout during the midsummer classic.

Dusty Baker of the Astros, who played for the Dodgers for eight seasons, played in three World Series, won a championship, and played in two All-Star Games with Los Angeles, manages the American League All-Stars. The honorary coach on Baker’s staff is former Tigers outfielder Willie Horton, a four-time All-Star with Detroit.

Dodgers head athletic trainer Thomas Albert, in his seventh year on the team’s training staff, is one of two trainers for the National League All-Stars, along with PJ Mainville of the Cubs. Arizona’s Nate Shaw will be the strength and conditioning coach for the NL squad.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years.