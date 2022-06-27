Freddie Freeman named National League player of the week

First baseman Freddie Freeman paced the Dodgers offense through a week that saw them win five of six games, and on Monday was named the National League player of the week.

Freeman hit .440/.533/.840 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, six runs scored, and 11 RBI in six games, including winning two out of three games over the Braves in his emotional first trip back to Atlanta since leaving the team he played 12 years for.

Over the last week, Freeman led all National Leaguers in runs batted in (11), OPS (1.373), slugging percentage (.840), wOBA (.565), times on base (16), and wRC+ (272), and was third in on-base percentage (.533) and runs scored (six).

Freeman is the second Dodger to win NL player of the week this season, joining center fielder Cody Bellinger, who won for the week of April 18-24.

MLB listed seven players as having “other noteworthy NL performances,” with two Dodgers among that group — Trea Turner (.464/.484/.643) and Will Smith (.379/.367/.759).

This is the third player of the week honor for Freeman, who won the award five times with Atlanta — twice in 2012, and three times in 2016. Freeman also was named True Blue LA batter of the week earlier Monday as well, the third time in 12 weeks he’s captured that award this year.

Freeman on the season is hitting .305/.389/.491 with 24 doubles, eight home runs, 47 runs scored, and 46 RBI, tied for sixth in the NL with a 147 wRC+ and eighth in fWAR (2.9).

In the update of All-Star voting totals released on Monday, Freeman ranked third among NL first baseman with 760,524 votes, trailing the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt (1,562,027 votes) and Pete Alonso of the Mets (958,777). The first phase of All-Star voting runs through Thursday at 11 a.m. PT, with the top two at each position advancing to the second phase of voting. (Yes, it’s overly complicated.)

Freeman is a five-time All-Star, including elected as the NL’s starting first baseman in each of the last three misdummer classics (2018, 2019, 2021). Freeman made his first All-Star team through the Final Vote process in 2013, narrowly beating out Dodgers’ rookie Yasiel Puig, and was voted in by the players as a reserve in 2014.