Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: APR 09 Dodgers at Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Tyler Anderson starts for the Dodgers against one of his old teams in the series opener against the Rockies at Coors Field on Monday. Right-hander Chad Kuhl starts on the mound for Colorado.

Kris Bryant is back for the Rockies after missing five weeks with back troubles. He starts in left field and bats third for the home team, who also activated left-hander Ty Blach off the IL to join the bullpen. Blach has a 3.36 ERA against the Dodgers in his career, including pitching four scoreless innings against them in April.

The Rockies placed utility man Sean Bouchard on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, and optioned pitcher Ryan Feltner to Albuquerque.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies
SS Turner DH Joe
1B Freeman (L) CF Daza
C Smith LF Bryant
3B Muncy (L) 1B Cron
DH Turner 2B Rodgers
CF Bellinger (L) SS Iglesias
LF Taylor 3B McMahon (L)
2B Lux (L) RF Grichuk
RF Thompson C Díaz
Tyler Anderson vs. Chad Kuhl on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (45-26) at Rockies (31-42)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Chad Kuhl
  • Location: Coors Field, Denver
  • Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

