Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IV chat

Tyler Anderson starts for the Dodgers against one of his old teams in the series opener against the Rockies at Coors Field on Monday. Right-hander Chad Kuhl starts on the mound for Colorado.

Kris Bryant is back for the Rockies after missing five weeks with back troubles. He starts in left field and bats third for the home team, who also activated left-hander Ty Blach off the IL to join the bullpen. Blach has a 3.36 ERA against the Dodgers in his career, including pitching four scoreless innings against them in April.

The Rockies placed utility man Sean Bouchard on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, and optioned pitcher Ryan Feltner to Albuquerque.

Dodgers-Rockies lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies Pos Dodgers Pos Rockies SS Turner DH Joe 1B Freeman (L) CF Daza C Smith LF Bryant 3B Muncy (L) 1B Cron DH Turner 2B Rodgers CF Bellinger (L) SS Iglesias LF Taylor 3B McMahon (L) 2B Lux (L) RF Grichuk RF Thompson C Díaz

Game info