June 27: Rockies 4, Dodgers 0

Chad Kuhl pitched a shutout, allowing only three hits, just the sixth time the Dodgers have ever been blanked against the Rockies in Denver.
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022, 5:21pm PDT
June 27
Rockies Kuhl off Dodgers
The Dodgers got blanked at Coors Field, and it was the Rockies’ Chad Kuhl who went the distance in Monday’s series opener in Denver.
June 27
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IV chat
The Dodgers take their second trip to Coors Field to battle the Rockies.