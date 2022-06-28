Dodgers Reacts survey results: A reliever for the back end would be nice

We asked, you answered. The bullpen was the biggest concern in the annual question of what the Dodgers should focus on as their biggest need at the trade deadline.

The obvious need comes on the pitching side of things and the concerns over the bullpen edged out those worried about the mangled starting rotation.

With Andrew Heaney back on the IL with shoulder inflammation, Daniel Hudson lost for the season with an ACL injury and Craig Kimbrel pitching well enough for the Dodgers to miss Kenley Jansen and A.J. Pollock, pitching of any kind seems like a necessary upgrade.

This year’s trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2.

