Stefen Romero clears waivers, sent outright to Triple-A by Dodgers

Outfielder Stefen Romero was with the Dodgers for three days last week, his first time back in the majors since 2016 after playing five years in Japan. But now the 33-year-old is headed back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after clearing waivers.

Romero was called up last Wednesday in Cincinnati when Hanser Alberto was placed on paternity leave. Romero was active for three days but did not appear in any games, and once Alberto returned on Saturday, Romero was designated for assignment, which removed him from the 40-man roster.

The Dodgers signed Romero to a minor league contract in February, and he was a non-roster invitee in spring training. In 24 games this season with Oklahoma City, Romero is hitting .270/.337/.461 with eight doubles and three home runs.

No games for the top four levels in the Dodgers minors, but one player took home a weekly honor.

High-A Great Lakes outfielder Jonny DeLuca was named the Midwest League player of the week Monday after going 10-for-22 with four doubles, two home runs, a triple, and seven runs batted in six games against Fort Wayne last week.

DeLuca had four multi-hit games and reached base 14 times during the week, hitting .455/.539/1.000. The 25th-round draft pick in 2019 out of Oregon has played all three outfield spots for the Loons this season.

