Dodgers notes: Andrew Heaney, Miguel Vargas, MLB pinch-hitting

While waiting for the Dodgers to score their first run at Coors Field in this series against the Rockies, please enjoy these morning links and notes.

Andrew Heaney, who has a shoulder strain and flew to Los Angeles after getting placed on the injured list Friday, hasn’t yet resumed throwing. Juan Toribio at MLB.com has more.

Miguel Vargas played two games in left field last week for Triple-A Oklahoma City, his first professional games in the outfield moving the top prospect one step closer to seeing time in the majors. The third baseman has also seen time at first and second base in the minors. General manager Brandon Gomes told Bill Plunkett of the Range County Register, “The more positions they can play, the better it is for them, the better it is for us if and when we have openings.”

Patrick Dubuque studied the declining glory of the pinch-hitter at Baseball Prospectus. “Pinch-hitting still happens, but it’s no longer a job—just something the utility guys do on the days they’re not utilizing, like how teachers have to buy their own classroom materials,” he wrote. The Dodgers this year have only used a pinch-hitter 35 times — less than half a plate appearance per game — the eighth-lowest frequency in MLB. LA’s pinch-hitters are 7-for-33 with a home run, a double, and two walks, hitting .212/.257/.333.

Around MLB