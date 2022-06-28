June 28: Rockies 7, Dodgers 4

An uncharacteristically wild Clayton Kershaw walked four and allowed six runs in the Dodgers second straight loss to the Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Jun 28, 2022, 9:53am PDT
June 28
Rockies jump on wild Kershaw to beat Dodgers again
Clayton Kershaw issued his most walks in three years, and allowed his most runs in five years. The Dodgers lost to the Rockies again.
June 28
Jake Lamb called up, Zach McKinstry on IL
The Dodgers called up Jake Lamb from Triple-A to add to their bench, and placed Zach McKinstry on the injured list with neck stiffness.
June 28
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
June 28
Facts about the Dodgers’ disappearing offense
The Dodgers lead the National League in runs per game this season, but in June the offense has been terrible. There aren’t many solutions on the current roster other than simply hitting better.