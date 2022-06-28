 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB: JUN 28 Dodgers at Rockies

June 28: Rockies 7, Dodgers 4

LA is 1-4 at Coors Field this season

Eric Stephen
/ new

An uncharacteristically wild Clayton Kershaw walked four and allowed six runs in the Dodgers second straight loss to the Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.

