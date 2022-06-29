Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VI chat

The Dodgers had momentum coming into the season. The thing about momentum is that you only have it until you don’t. Now the team just wants to not get swept in Colorado.

Julio Urías gets the ball going up against German Marquez. The Dodgers’ lefty didn’t fare out particularly well during his last outing in Coors at the beginning of the year, while Marquez hurled seven scoreless during the same series. It’s the second time either pitcher faces the other team in 2022.

