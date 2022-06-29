Diego Cartaya, Alex De Jesus lead offensive outburst for Great Lakes

Tuesday in the Dodgers minors saw a pair of top prospects go deep, a top pitching prospect continue some struggles and half of the affiliates pick up wins.

Player of the Day

Alex De Jesus reached base five times Tuesday for Great Lakes, going 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run and two walks. The long ball was of the three-run variety as the Loons were hanging some crooked numbers on the scoreboard.

Since being called up to High-A at the end of May, De Jesus is hitting .330 (33-for-100). The 20-year-old now owns an 11-game hitting streak, going 19-for-48 (.396) with eight extra-base hits over that span.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City used a pair of three-run innings Tuesday to take care of El Paso (Padres) by the score of 6-3.

After falling behind 2-0 early on, OKC took the lead for good in the fifth when Drew Avans singled in a run and Miguel Vargas doubled in two to go ahead 3-2.

The lead would stretch in the eighth when Michael Busch and Jason Martin hit back-to-back homers, Busch’s two-run shot was his eighth in 34 games with OKC and his 19th overall in 2022.

Michael Busch goes over the Big Dog House for a two-run blast!#bigdogsgottaeat pic.twitter.com/aULXnbZf5G — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) June 29, 2022

Ryan Pepiot gave up a two-run triple in the second inning and lasted just four innings on the night. The right-hander threw 95 pitches in those four innings, striking out six to go with three hits and three walks.

Double-A Tulsa

Despite an early lead, the Drillers took one on the chin Tuesday when their pitching staff had trouble keeping runners off the bases. Tulsa’s staff issued 13 walks to go with 11 hits and two hit batters as they lost 14-5 to Arkansas (Mariners).

The Drillers had four of their seven hits in the second inning when they would score three times. Brandon Lewis smacked a two-run double and came around to score on a Leonel Valera single to give Tulsa a 3-0 lead.

The only other offense for Tulsa came on a solo homer from Ryan Ward in the third and a solo smash from Justin Yurchak in the ninth.

Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller struggled to get through 4 2⁄ 3 innings after cruising through the first two frames. The right-hander was charged with five runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking three.

The bullpen didn't fare much better, giving up four in the seventh and four in the ninth to complete the rout.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons were already up 9-5 when they took their last ups in the eighth inning. Great Lakes decided it needed to double the lead just for good measure and scored nine runs to run away with what would be an 18-6 winner over Dayton (Reds).

Every hitter in the lineup had at least one hit for the Loons and they went deep four times to account for six of the runs.

De Jesus had three hits at the top of the lineup, including a three-run homer in the sixth. Top prospect Diego Cartaya had himself a 2-for-4 night with a solo home run, reaching base three times when including the hit by pitch.

No. 1 @Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya crushes his third home run for the @greatlakesloons: pic.twitter.com/Jt7WCv9g6H — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 29, 2022

Jonny DeLuca drilled a solo shot for his 18th homer of the year and outfielder Ismael Alcantara had a big night from bottom of the lineup. The outfielder went 2-for-4 with three runs driven in on a solo homer and a run-scoring triple.

The Loons sent 15 men to the plate in the eighth and had the bases loaded when the threat finally ended.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes had the lead from the first to the seventh inning Tuesday when the offense of both sides came to life late. Rancho scored four runs in the final two innings but gave up six in the final three, falling to Visalia (Diamondbacks) 7-6 in from of the home crowd.

A Yeiner Fernandez RBI-single and Yunior Garcia being plunked with the bases loaded gave Rancho a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Quakes enjoyed the lead until the Rawhide scored one in each of the fifth and seventh innings to tie the game.

Visalia took the lead with a pair of two-run singles in the eighth and held the Quakes to three in the bottom half after Rancho had loaded the bases twice. Each team scored a run in the ninth but Rancho stranded the tying run at second and winning run at first when the final out was recorded.

Transactions

Triple-A: Oklahoma City activated catcher Hamlet Marte, placed infielder Andy Burns on the temporarily inactive list, activated pitcher Bobby Wahl from the temporarily inactive list and the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of infielder Jake Lamb.

Double-A: Pitcher Kevin Malisheski assigned to Tulsa Drillers from Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Low-A: Pitcher Jhan Zambrano assigned to ACL Dodgers from Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

