June 29: Dodgers 8, Rockies 4

The Dodgers broke out of an offensive slump, hitting three home runs to beat the Rockies in Wednesday’s series finale at Coors Field in Denver.
Jun 29, 2022, 5:15pm PDT
Jun 29, 2022, 5:15pm PDT
June 29
Dodgers find offense at Coors Field for a change
The Dodgers hit three home runs to beat the Rockies on Wednesday, salvaging the series finale at Coors Field in Denver.
June 29
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VI chat
The Dodgers and ther inability to score in Coors try to avoid a sweep by the Rockies.