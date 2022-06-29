 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: JUN 29 Dodgers at Rockies

June 29: Dodgers 8, Rockies 4

LA finishes road trip 6-3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo
/ new

The Dodgers broke out of an offensive slump, hitting three home runs to beat the Rockies in Wednesday’s series finale at Coors Field in Denver.

2 Total Updates Since
Jun 29, 2022, 5:15pm PDT