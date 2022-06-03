Edwin Ríos going to be out a while with hamstring injury

Edwin Ríos got his most consistent playing time of late, but that is put on hold. The Dodgers designated hitter was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a significant strain of his right hamstring.

Ríos injured the hamstring in Thursday’s series opener against the Mets. That was the 11th start for Ríos in the Dodgers’ last 12 games. The fourth-year player is second on the Dodgers with seven home runs despite relatively few at-bats, ranking 10th on the team in plate appearances.

Roberts said the injury is to the lower part of the hamstring, and “part of the tendon or the muscle came off the bone.” Ríos won’t need surgery but will need “a handful of weeks.” — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 3, 2022

Ríos is hitting .244/.293/.500 this season. His injury comes at a time when the Dodgers’ position-player depth is getting truly tested for the first time this season.

Max Muncy is on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, though his return could come as soon as next week, with a rehab assignment for Triple-A Oklahoma City set to start this weekend. Muncy’s return timetable is open-ended.

In the interim, Zach McKinstry is at designated hitter on Friday night against the Mets, his first start in the majors this season.

Dodgers-Mets lineups Pos Mets Pos Dodgers Pos Mets Pos Dodgers CF Nimmo (L) RF Betts RF Marte 1B Freeman (L) SS Lindor (S) SS Turner 1B Alonso C Smith DH Davis 3B Turner LF Canha CF Bellinger (L) 3B Escobar (S) LF Taylor 2B McNeil (L) DH McKinstry (L) C Nido 2B Lux (L)

The Dodgers selected the contract of Eddy Alvarez, the two-time Olympic medalist who signed as a non-roster invitee on November 29. Alvarez was hitting .304/.430/.500 for Triple-A Oklahoma City, with 17 extra-base hits in 43 games, while playing shortstop, second base, and left field.

He’s one of only six athletes ever to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics. He won silver medal in 2014 in short track speed skating, and another silver in 2021 in baseball.

Alvarez, 32, played 36 games for the Marlins over the previous two seasons. He does have options remaining, three years of them in fact, which adds to the flexibility once Muncy is ready to return.

To make room for Alvarez on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred Kevin Pillar to the 60-day injured list. Pillar was another veteran NRI this spring who was called up Saturday, and started four games before suffering a fracture in his shoulder on Wednesday. Pillar was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

Francisco Lindor is back in the Mets lineup after missing the opener with an injured finger.