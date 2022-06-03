 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dodgers vs. Mets Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Dodgers try for a second straight win over the Mets. Tyler Anderson is on the mound. So is Chris Bassitt. Not at the same time.

Edwin Ríos is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, and Zach McKinstry is the designated hitter on Friday.

Dodgers-Mets lineups

Pos Mets Pos Dodgers
CF Nimmo (L) RF Betts
RF Marte 1B Freeman (L)
SS Lindor (S) SS Turner
1B Alonso C Smith
DH Davis 3B Turner
LF Canha CF Bellinger (L)
3B Escobar (S) LF Taylor
2B McNeil (L) DH McKinstry (L)
C Nido 2B Lux (L)
Tyler Anderson vs. Chris Bassitt on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (34-17) vs. Mets (35-18)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

