Dodgers vs. Mets Game II chat

The Dodgers try for a second straight win over the Mets. Tyler Anderson is on the mound. So is Chris Bassitt. Not at the same time.
Edwin Ríos is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, and Zach McKinstry is the designated hitter on Friday.
Dodgers-Mets lineups
|Pos
|Mets
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Mets
|Pos
|Dodgers
|CF
|Nimmo (L)
|RF
|Betts
|RF
|Marte
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|SS
|Lindor (S)
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Alonso
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Davis
|3B
|Turner
|LF
|Canha
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|3B
|Escobar (S)
|LF
|Taylor
|2B
|McNeil (L)
|DH
|McKinstry (L)
|C
|Nido
|2B
|Lux (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (34-17) vs. Mets (35-18)
- Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Chris Bassitt
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
Loading comments...