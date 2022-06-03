Dodgers vs. Mets Game II chat

The Dodgers try for a second straight win over the Mets. Tyler Anderson is on the mound. So is Chris Bassitt. Not at the same time.

Edwin Ríos is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, and Zach McKinstry is the designated hitter on Friday.

Dodgers-Mets lineups Pos Mets Pos Dodgers Pos Mets Pos Dodgers CF Nimmo (L) RF Betts RF Marte 1B Freeman (L) SS Lindor (S) SS Turner 1B Alonso C Smith DH Davis 3B Turner LF Canha CF Bellinger (L) 3B Escobar (S) LF Taylor 2B McNeil (L) DH McKinstry (L) C Nido 2B Lux (L)

Game info